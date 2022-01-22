Blackpool have announced on their official club website that striker Ewan Bange has joined FC United of Manchester on loan.

Blackpool have let the youngster head out the exit door for a third time this season.

Bange, 20, has recently returned to Bloomfield Road following a spell at AFC Telford United.

He has now linked up with FC United in the Northern Premier League to continue his development.

Blackpool spell to date

Bange has been on the books at Blackpool for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years and was handed his first-team debut back in October 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Carlisle United. That was his first and only senior competitive appearance for the club to date.

The attacker was handed a professional contract in 2020.

Loan spells

Bange was first loaned out to Bamber Bridge in August last year and was a hit with the Lancashire side, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

He then moved to Telford in November but struggled to make the same impact with the National League North strugglers before returning to his parent club earlier this month.

New challenge

Bange will be eager to get more game time under his belt at FC United now and show what he can do.

Blackpool have a few players out on loan in non-league right now such as Rob Apter at Chester, Brad Holmes at Chorley, Cameron Hill at Sheffield and Sky Sinclair at Lancaster City.