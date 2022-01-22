Hull City will not be signing free agent winger Josh Sims, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has ‘rubbished’ links with the former Premier League man.

Sims, 24, has been a free agent since leaving Southampton at the end of last season.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that the Tigers were keen along with Lincoln City, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth.

The search for a club continues

Sims has now been unattached for seven months as he weighs up his next move in the game.

The former England youth international rose up through the youth ranks at Southampton and went on to make 27 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

However, he struggled to nail down a regular spot with the Saints and was first loaned out to Reading in the Championship during the 2018/19 season to get some game time.

Sims moved over to America for a spell at New York Red Bulls and played 11 times for the MLS outfit before heading back to England.

Doncaster Rovers then came calling in the last campaign and he enjoyed plenty of minutes with the Yorkshire club in League One.

No Hull move

Sims won’t be making the move to the MKM Stadium in this transfer window. A new era has begun at Hull following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club and they are in action today away at AFC Bournemouth.

The Tigers will be in confident mood after beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at home last time out.