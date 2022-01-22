Portsmouth are signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber, reports Matt Woosnam.

Portsmouth are poised to strike a deal to lure the youngster to Fratton Park.

Webber, 21, is currently a regular for the Eagles’ Under-23s side.

However, he is now leaving the Premier League outfit for a new chapter in League One, according to The Athletic reporter Woosnam who has tweeted:

Told that Palace Under-23 goalkeeper Ollie Webber is joining Portsmouth permanently. — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) January 21, 2022

Career to date

Webber started out as a youngster at local side Ards Rangers before linking up with Glentoran. He then moved over to England in 2016 to join Crystal Palace after a successful trial period and has since risen up through the ranks at Selhurst Park.

The Northern Ireland youth international was handed his first professional contract by the South London outfit in 2018.

He has been a key player for their development squad over the past couple of campaigns and saw a loan move at National League side Dover Athletic curtailed during the 2020/21 season due to Covid.

New chapter at Portsmouth

Webber has never made a senior appearance for Palace and is now heading out the exit door in the hope of getting more opportunities.

Portsmouth’s current number one is Manchester City and Republic of Ireland star Gavin Bazunu but he is due to go back to his parent club in the summer. They then have Alex Bass as their number two, with young Connor Manderson out on loan at Eastbourne Borough.

Webber would give Danny Cowley’s side more competition and depth to their options between the sticks and could prove to be a useful long-term addition.