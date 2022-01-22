Preston North End face Swansea City in Championship action this afternoon.

The Lilywhites currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table and have only lost one of their last five. The recent improvement since Ryan Lowe came in has created a sense of optimism at the club.

The players are showing more desire on the pitch which was evident when they pulled back a two goal deficit, and with a man less against Sheffield United last time out.

Preston will be certainly looking to build on the togetherness shown in the comeback as they travel to Wales.

Preston team news

As per Lancs Live, Preston are without Josh Murphy as he’s still nursing an ankle injury.

Declan Rudd (knee) and Izzy Brown (Achilles) will continue their spell on the side lines for the foreseeable future.

Matthew Olosunde will be available for selection after a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury since the beginning of December.

Ryan Ledson could feature after having missed the last couple of matches with a minor knock.

Hughes will miss through suspension as he picked up a straight red v Sheffield United and Josh Earl remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Van Den Berg

Bauer

Cunningham

Rafferty

Barkhuizen

Whiteman

Browne

Johnson

Jakobsen

Evans

Expect left-back Greg Cunningham to come in to replace the suspended Hughes. Evans changed the game last time out when brought on as a substitute and may well have earned himself a starting spot. Elsewhere, Olosunde could start instead of Rafferty if deemed fit enough.

The game is at the Liberty Stadium and kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.