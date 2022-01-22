Charlton Athletic host Fleetwood Town in League One this afternoon.

The Addicks have only won one of their last six and will be looking to get back to winning ways against an in-form Fleetwood side under new manager Stephen Crainey.

As for Charlton, they’ve been off the boil of late and have been ever since Johnnie Jackson got the managerial job permanently. The former Charlton player did a tremendous job as caretaker manager but has been failing to pick up results since becoming the permanent boss.

Last time out, Charlton drew 1-1 away at Cheltenham Town thanks to a last minute equaliser from Chucks Aneke – a result they will be looking to build on.

Charlton Athletic team news

As per the club’s website:

After missing the Cheltenham game with a hamstring injury Conor Washington will be assessed before Saturday.

Sam Lavelle is unavailable with a groin injury he sustained back in October.

Jake Forster-Caskey is side lined with an ACL injury he sustained in the back end of last season whilst top scorer Jayden Stockley is out with a hip injury.

Craig MacGillivray has been absent recently but could possibly make a return to the side to face Fleetwood.

Predicted XI

Henderson (GK)

Famewo

Inniss

Clare

Matthews

Gilbey

Dobson

Lee

Jaiyesimi

Aneke

Washington

If fit Washington will return to the side the replace the youngster Mason Burstow. Fans may expect Alex Gilbey to return to the side in place of Albie Morgan too, with Gilbey having been an important player this season. New arrival Juan Castillo could make an appearance off the bench.

The game is at the The Valley and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.