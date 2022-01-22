Derby County youngster Dylan Williams is close to completing a permanent move to Premier League giants Chelsea, reports Alan Nixon.

Williams is an 18-year-old left-back who has come up through the ranks at Pride Park, and has gone on to make the breakthrough into Wayne Rooney’s first-team this season.

Chelsea nearing Williams deal – Nixon

Nixon writes that Williams’ time at the Rams could be nearing an end with Chelsea on the verge of sealing a deal for the youngster.

The Sun man writes that the Blues are “finalising a fee” with the administrators overlooking affairs at Derby County. He adds that it will be a move that sees Williams leave his boyhood club and head to London “for an initial sum plus extras.”

Nixon also confirms that Derby boss Rooney has spoken to the youngster, with Rooney adding that a fee had been agreed “with a Premier League club.”

Derby to Chelsea – a good move for Williams?

Williams has featured eight times for Derby County across all competitions this season, six of these appearances being in the Championship.

That level of experience will have pushed his development onwards and given him a good experience of first-team football. Obviously, he is not going to walk into Thomas Tuchel’s first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

However, playing in the youth set-up at the London club will see him up against high-calibre opponents. He will also be playing alongside high-calibre teammates.

Not only is it a good move for him, but it is also a good move for Derby County themselves. Due to the current situation that they are in, the Rams have not been able to offer him a professional contract, and he could have left on a free at the end of the season.