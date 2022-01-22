West Bromwich Albion host strugglers Peterborough United in the Championship this afternoon.

Valerien Ismael’s side, who are now winless in five matches, are slowly dropping out of the play-off spots. The Baggies currently sit in 5th but are just one loss away from dropping out of the top six.

Last time out West Brom lost 1-0 to QPR late on in what was a crucial match for both side’s promotion hopes.

West Brom team news

As per Birmingham Live:

Key players Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone are both still unavailable through suspension after getting straight red cards against Cardiff City earlier this month.

Semi Ajayi is away on international duty for Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

Dara O’Shea is back in training after having been out with a fractured ankle since September but won’t feature against Peterborough – he’s set to build up minutes for the U23s on Monday.

Kean Bryan remains out with a knee injury and Robert Snodgrass is unavailable with a back injury.

Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre are set to return to the side after being sidelined.

January recruit Daryl Dike could be handed his first start against Posh, however the American striker isn’t expected to play the full 90 minutes.

Predicted XI

(3-4-3)

Button (GK)

Bartley

Clarke

Kipre

Furlong

Townsend

Molumby

Livermore

Grant

Robinson

Dike

Fans may expect Bartley and Kipre to return and replace Adam Reach and Taylor Gardner-Hickman to give the side some more experience.

Dike is expected to get his first West Brom start in place of Matt Phillips in attack – Albion will see this as a must-win game to get their season back on track.

The game is at The Hawthorns and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.