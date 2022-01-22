Birmingham City host bottom of the table Barnsley in the Championship this afternoon.

The Blues are now winless in seven matches under Lee Bowyer and sit in 18th place of the Championship table, which makes today’s match a real must-win for Blues and also Barnsley.

Last time out Birmingham were battered 6-2 by league leaders Fulham who seem an unstoppable force at the moment.

Birmingham City team news

As per updates from the club’s website:

January recruit Taylor Richards is out and is going to be “two or three weeks” away from returning to the squad with a ligament problem.

Jordan Graham is to be assessed as he’s now back training with the group following his hamstring injury.

Tahith Chong remains out with his groin injury andIvan Sanchez won’t feature as he’s still nursing a pelvic injury.

Troy Deeney is also unavailable with a hip injury.

Harlee Dean has been nursing a muscular injury but is unlikely to feature anyway having been identified as someone who the club are looking to move on this month.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marc Roberts were both taken off to get some rest in Tuesday night’s game against Fulham and are both available for the Barnsley clash.

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Colin

Mengi

Roberts

Pedersen

Sunjic

Gardner

Woods

Bela

Jutkiewicz

Hogan

Fans may expect to see Scott Hogan brought in to replace Onel Hernandez purely because he offers more threat and is more clinical in front of goal.

The rest of the team is expected to be unchanged with the lack of options Bowyer currently has at the minute due to injuries.

The game is at St Andrews and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.