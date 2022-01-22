Wigan Athletic host strugglers Gillingham in League One action this afternoon.

Leam Richardson’s side will be looking to capitalise on a chance to go top of the League One table and will look to build on Tuesday evening’s win against Morecambe.

The Latics are now 16 games unbeaten which contrasts with the Gills’ 14 game winless run. It promises to be a competitive game at the DW Stadium as Wigan will be desperate to continue their fine form, whereas Steve Lovell’s side will look to put an end to their barren run.

Wigan Athletic team news

Homegrown talent Scott Smith remains out with a fractured leg he suffered at the beginning of December.

Key midfielder Jordan Cousins also remains out for some time with an issue with a tendon on his thigh.

Wigan will be again without Charlie Wyke as he begins his road to recovery, whilst Joe Bennett took to Twitter in the week to reveal that he’s suffered a setback that isn’t related to his ACL injury.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Amos (GK)

Darikwa

Whatmough

Watts

Pearce

Naylor

Power

Lang

Keane

McClean

Magennis

Despite winning in the end on Tuesday night, Richardson’s side put on a poor showing in the first half and looked like they missed a proper number nine up-front with Will Keane starting there.

Stephen Humphrys came on and changed the game, ultimately scoring the winning goal, but Richardson may see this game against a struggling Gillingham side as a chance to hand Josh Magennis his Latics debut.

New signing Graeme Shinnie may be handed his debut after signing from Derby County last weekend.

The game is at the DW Stadium and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.