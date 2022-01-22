Sheffield Wednesday face fellow play-off contenders Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side sit in 8th position of the League One table, just three points behind Karl Robinson’s Oxford with a game in hand.

Wednesday fans won’t be best pleased with their side’s recent run of form with only two wins in the last five matches. However, the recent addition of defender Jordan Storey from Preston North End on a six month loan deal may help tighten up the Owl’s defence and bolster their chances of making the top six.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday will have some key players back fit to help build on their crucial win over promotion contenders Plymouth Argyle last weekend, as per updates from the club’s website:

On-loan striker Florian Kamberi is probably the ‘closest’ out of the injured players but the weekend could come too soon for the Albanian.

Star man Barry Bannan has managed to shrug of his minor knock that he picked up last weekend and is available for selection.

Josh Windass has recovered from his muscle strain and is back available for selection.

Defenders Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson remain out with their respective muscle injuries whilst Olamide Shodipo remains out with his hamstring injury.

Key defender Dominic Iorfa hasn’t featured since October with a hip injury and isn’t expected to make a return this weekend.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Palmer

Hutchinson

Storey

Hunt

Dele-Bashiru

Luongo

Bannan

Mendez-Laing

Gregory

Windass

Fans may expect to see Windass return to the side, replacing Sylla Sow who only has one goal so far this season.

Storey could walk straight into the team to make his debut with Wednesday’s current injury crisis at the back. Fans won’t expect too many changes with Moore’s side having put in an impressive performance last time out.

The game is at the Kassam Stadium and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.