It has been confirmed that Nottingham Forest U23 goalkeeper Jordan Wright has joined Lincoln City on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has penned an 18-month contract with League One side Lincoln City.

Wright never played a game for Forest’s senior side, but has made three appearances in the Premier League 2 setup this season, conceding two goals.

He has been a regular for the Reds’ academy at U18 and U23 level since joining the club in 2015.

The shot-stopper has spent part the first half of the season on loan at National League North side Hereford United, where he only made three appearances before returning to his parent club a month later.

Wright spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Cinch League One side Alloa Athletic, and had other loans at Alfreton Town and Kettering Town earlier on in his career.

Following the move, Wright spoke to the Lincoln City media team.

“I’m pleased to get the deal done, I know I’m coming in as a number two but I’m looking forward to working with everyone and kicking on from there,” he said.

“I’ve been up and around the first-team at Forest and had some loans, I need to be challenging to be in the first-team on a regular basis now.”I’ve had a good chat with the goalkeeper coach Steve Croudson, and I am sure I can develop a lot under him.”

Thoughts?

Lincoln City is a great environment to be in to develop as a footballer, and Wright may have took inspiration from Brennan Johnson’s spell at the Imps last season, who was one of the best players in the division – clearly helping him towards being a Nottingham Forest regular.

Due to being highly rated at Forest, Wright will no doubt be up to fight for a first-team spot after West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths departs the club at the end of his spell in June.

Next up for Lincoln City is a long away trip to Plymouth Argyle in a 3:00pm kick-off on the south coast.