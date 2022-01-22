Ipswich Town host Accrington Stanley in League One this weekend.

It’s 11th-versus-10th as the Tractor Boys welcome the Stanley to Portman Road in what should be a close encounter.

Kieran McKenna’s side have lost just one of their previous five league outings, coming against Bolton Wanderers last time out, that game ending 2-0.

John Coleman’s side are once again proving a vast majority of people wrong this season, and find themselves with just one loss in their previous eight league games, including a spirited win against Rotherham United and 1-1 draws against MK Dons and Sunderland.

Here we look at the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of the weekend.

Ipswich Town team news

On the official Ipswich Town Twitter account, McKenna provided team news his squad before the clash this afternoon.

Yesterday, the club confirmed the loan signing of highly-rated 23-year-old midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City until the end of the season.

But, the Blues boss has said that he is unlikely to feature in tomorrow’s game after only training with his new side once since joining this week.

Also, the former Manchester United coach confirmed that midfielder Scott Fraser will sit out the game due to a minor knock to his knee.

Apart from this, the Ipswich Town squad looks fresh and ready to face Accrington Stanley tomorrow.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Woolfenden

Edmundson

Burns

Morsy

Evans

Penney

Aluko

Chaplin

Bonne

The three defenders of Janoi Doncacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson in front of Christian Walton have been ever present since new boss McKenna arrived, and they are expected to start again tomorrow.

Conor Chaplin will be looking to start over James Norwood following last week’s collapse vs Bolton Wanderers.

The game at Portman Road kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.