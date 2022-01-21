QPR have won the race to sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan, reports Football Insider.

Sanderson, 22, began the season on loan with Birmingham City. The Wolves man featured 15 times in the Championship for Blues, thoroughly impressing before being recalled earlier this month.

This week, it was revealed that Sanderson was being targeted by a number of Championship clubs.

Football Insider reported that all of Millwall, Blackpool, Bristol City and QPR were keen on the Englishman, though it’s the R’s who look set to win this particular transfer chase.

It’s reported that a deal has been agreed for Sanderson to join QPR on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

A keen signing…

On loan at Sunderland last season and at Birmingham City in the first half of this campaign, fans have nothing but praise for Sanderson.

The defender, who is predominantly a centre-back but can play at right-back, has so far proved himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the EFL over the past 18 months, with his commanding performances garnering lots of praise.

He’s a defender who possesses great psychical attributes but he’s also good with his feet, making his perfect for the modern game.

For QPR and manager Mark Warburton, it’s a really keen signing. Sanderson will give the R’s a great option in defence as they look to cement their place in the top-six of the Championship table.

And with injuries have crept in at QPR this season, especially across the back-line, Sanderson joining on loan is a real masterstroke from the QPR officials.

QPR sit in 4th place of the table ahead of their trip to Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.