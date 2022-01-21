The Championship is becoming one of the most fiercely compeitive leagues in Europe, brimming with talent both on and off the pitch.

In the latest video on The72’s brand new YouTube channel, we discuss who the best managers in the Championship are this season.

There’s obvious mentions for the likes of Fulham boss Marco Silva, and QPR boss Mark Warburton who’ve both built teams with potent attacks in the Championship this season.

Elsewhere, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney gets a mention for his performance throughout all of his side’s trauma off the pitch this season.

There were also mentions for Luton Town boss Nathan Jones and Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin though received special praise – the former MK Dons boss arrived in Wales over the summer and has slowly started to implement his passing and possession-based philosophy on the Swans.

