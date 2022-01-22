Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has said that the club are ‘working on a daily basis’ to bring some more new faces into the camp this month.

Blackpool sit in 15th-place of the Championship table on 33 points after the first 26 games of the campaign.

Despite being in the bottom-half of the table, the Tangerines find themselves only nine points adrift of the play-offs, and the club want to strengthen their team further this month.

Already this window, Blackpool have made two permanent additions – striker Jake Beesley from Rochdale and winger Owen Dale from Crewe Alexandra.

As well as the arrivals, two players have left Bloomfield Road this month, as Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules were recalled by their parent clubs earlier in the window.

According to LancsLive, Blackpool are targeting a central midfielder to replace Wintle before the winter window draws shut.

Critchley remains active in the January transfer window, and the Tangerines boss was on hand to provide a transfer update.

“I could say yes it’s (a signing) imminent but then that could make me look stupid because one phone call can turn a yes into a no and a no into a yes very quickly,” he said.

“All I’ll say is we’re working on a daily basis, I’ve already had conversations and communication this morning.

“Could something happen? Yes, but I wouldn’t want to 100% guarantee that either so if anything does happen we’ll let you know.”



EFL clubs signing loan players from Premier League clubs are popular nowadays, and Critchley made an admission on loans from the top division of English football.

“I think Premier League clubs are a lot more reluctant to let their better loan or young players out to protect themselves for the future,” Critchley said,” he continued.

“You’ve already seen clubs in the Championship as well which have recalled their players back from loans, we haven’t recalled ours because of COVID, just probably a shortage of personnel within that area of the pitch.

“But I do think it has an impact particularly financially as well on clubs and we’re no different.

“We’ve got a plan in place of where we want to get to and how we’re going to try and get there and it’s important that sometimes you remain on task and that can be very difficult.”

LancsLive revealed that Blackpool have made an offer for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan, but their offer has been knocked back by the League One club as their valuation was not met for the 25-year-old.

Thoughts?

Although they are 15th, relegation looks very much out of question, and Blackpool should be targeting a mid-table finish at the minimum.

Bringing in a central midfielder to bolster Critchley’s options should encourage the team further to climb up the table, with increased competitions for places up for grabs, especially when a player like Brannagan is linked with the club – a real force in League One.

Blackpool return to Championship action at home to Millwall today, in what is a big game in the middle of the table.