The January transfer window is always an important time for clubs in the English Football League, and no less for promotion-chasing Fulham this time round.

Over the years, Fulham have done some great business in the winter transfer window.

And with the January window soon to close, we take a look at Fulham’s top five January signings of all time:

5. Ryan Babel

Formerly of Liverpool, Babel joined Fulham in the 2018/19 season and was one of the few stand out players in a disappointing campaign.

The winger played 16 times for Fulham, scoring five goals, and was also Fulham’s third-highest scorer, despite joining at the midpoint. Following the club’s relegation, he did not sign a contract extension and now finds himself playing in the Turkish league for Galatasaray.

4. Pavel Pogrebnyak



Pogrebnyak arrived at the club on an initial six-month contract from VfB Stuttgart in 2012. The Russian scored on his debut against Stoke then followed that up with the winner against London rivals QPR.

He then scored a perfect hat-trick in his next game, a 5–0 win against Wolves, and he became the quickest player to reach five goals in Premier League history. The striker played 12 times for Fulham and scored six goals before moving to Reading a season later.

3. Steve Sidwell

Arriving in January 2011 from Aston Villa, Sidwell would go onto make 92 appearances for Fulham, scoring 14 goals. The midfielder scored goals against Liverpool and Arsenal in his debut season and was part of Fulham sides that finished 8th, 9th and 12th in the top flight. Following Fulham’s relegation in 2014, he went on to join Stoke City.

2. Matty Targett

Having joined the club on loan in the 2018/19 season, Targett was brought in to allow Ryan Sessegnon to play further forward instead of left-back. Targett was part of the side that went 23 games undefeated in the Championship and he played the full 90 minutes in the play-off final win against Aston Villa. He featured 18 times for Fulham, but unfortunately was unable to make the deal permanent in the summer.

1. Aleksandar Mitrović



An inspirational signing from Slaviša Jokanović, Mitrović arrived on deadline day in January 2018 and became the final piece of the jigsaw for Fulham. The striker arrived from Newcastle United on loan and scored 12 goals in 17 games. He also picked up the March and April Championship Player of the Month awards as well as the play-off trophy in May.

Mitrovic would join the club permanently in the summer and has since scored a further 67 goals.