It has been revealed that Sunderland will not be signing former striker Jermaine Defoe, after Lee Johnson had doubts over the 39-year-old’s squad role and match fitness, Scott Wilson says.

After leaving Rangers earlier this month, former fan favourite Defoe was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

According to Wilson, the Sunderland board had been given the ‘green light’ for the deal to go through, with Defoe himself open to a return.

But, as further reported in the Northern Echo, Sunderland boss Johnson was reluctant on bringing the veteran to League One due to fitness and age concerns at a crucial part of the season.

The Black Cats sit in 3rd place of the League One table as they finally look to escape League One after many years of disappointment, and it’s clear Johnson doesn’t believe that Defoe will bring much to the side.

Here is how some fans of Sunderland reacted to Wilson’s tweet about the news earlier on today, with some of them clearly not happy with Johnson’s decision:

Using Defoe in this league will be like playing in cheat mode. He doesn't need to start every game but he will certainly impact from the bench in the last 30mins so a no brainer for me. Can't understand any dithering, remember the Maja fiasco — Johnny🌳 (@johnnyl1968) January 21, 2022

LJ not doing himself any favours here — Tim (@safctim) January 21, 2022

Lee Johnsons ego is to blame. Said it straight away. — Ryan Riley (@RyanRiley92) January 21, 2022

Johnson scared for his job — anthony hunter (@rugbyfooty) January 21, 2022

@SunderlandAFC can someone tell Lee Johnson he’s massively misjudged this whole thing before it’s too late 😂 unbelievable. Silly bloke. — Anthony Rand (@AnthLR91) January 21, 2022

I hope this isn’t true @LeeJohnsonCoach. If it is you may aswell pack up your things and leave now. https://t.co/lP7Kb4E9lD — Terry (@Terry1967o) January 21, 2022

Johnson Out if we don't sign him https://t.co/p2N9H3TfDj — DM (@Mustardinho) January 21, 2022