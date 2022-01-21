Millwall have announced the signing of Oliver Burke from Sheffield United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger joins Millwall until June 2022, making him their first signing of the 2022 January transfer window.

Burke will wear the number 10 shirt for the Lions, as Gary Rowett bolsters his attacking options with the former Nottingham Forest youth product.

Since leaving Forest in 2016, Burke joined German giants RB Leipzig where he made 26 appearances before joining West Brom just a year later.

The winger scored one goal for the Baggies and was sold to Sheffield United ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season, where he made 25 league appearances, scoring once.

This season, Burke has only made three league appearances for the Blades and has played only 180 minutes of football.

Millwall announced the signing earlier this afternoon, and here is how some of their fans reacted to the news, with mixed opinions in the air: