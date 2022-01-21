Charlton Athletic were looking into a deal for Sunderland left-back Denver Hume, reports Andrew Moon.

Charlton Athletic apparently considered moving for the full-back in this transfer window.

However, the Addicks have now swooped to land Chelsea’s Juan Castillo instead on loan until the end of the season.

Johnnie Jackson’s side had identified Hume as a potential addition though according to BBC Sports Reporter Moon who has tweeted:

I’m told Charlton were also looking at Denver Hume, so that’s one fewer rival if it’s a move #Pompey do try and make https://t.co/oyZ7oIhZDt — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 21, 2022

Hume, 23, has been linked with fellow League One side Portsmouth this month as well.

Current situation

The defender has struggled for regular football during the first-half of this season.

He has made nine appearances this term under Lee Johnson and his future at the Stadium of Light is up in the air right now, just like it was at the end of the last campaign when his previous deal expired.

Hume eventually re-joined the North East club on a contract in June 2024 and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that.

Story so far at Sunderland

The Ashington-born man has been on the books at Sunderland for his whole career to date.

He joined them at the age of 10 and has since risen up through the academy.

Hume made his breakthrough during the 2018/19 season and has since gone on to play 87 times in all competitions.

What now?

It remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will be making a move before the transfer deadline in 10 days’ time.

Charlton have signed someone else now in Castillo now and have filled the gap in their squad so that is likely to be off the cards now.