Sunderland host Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland welcome promotion rivals Portsmouth to the Stadium of Light tomorrow afternoon, in what should be an entertaining counter – the tie consisting of two of the League One’s biggest teams who are both on great form.

Lee Johnson’s side sit 3rd in the League One table, and have lost just two of their last 13 league outings. But, teams around them, including Rotherham United with two, have games in hand on the Black Cats making tomorrow’s fixture an even bigger one.

Danny Cowley’s side sit in 9th-place after a shaky start to the season, and have lost just one of their last 12 league outings.

Here we look at the latest Sunderland team news ahead of this weekend.

Sunderland team news

Ahead of the tie, Johnson provided a fitness update on his players.

The Sunderland boss revealed that multiple knocks were picked up in Wednesday’s training session, but none are thought to be significant.

Leon Dajaku is back available after returning against Accrington Stanley last weekend, along with Thorben Hoffmann and Bailey Wright.

Corry Evans missed last week’s game but looks to be back in contention, while new signing Danny Batth is also available for selection.

Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady are back on the grass in training after suffering from long-term injuries.

Alex Pritchard will eye a place in the squad despite picking up a knock.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Wright

Flanagan

Batth

Cirkin

Neil

Embleton

O’Brien

Gooch

Dajaku

Stewart

Aiden O’Brien may get the green light over Pritchard due to a knock sustained last week, and Batth will be eyeing Sunderland debut after his transfer from Stoke City.

The game at the Stadium of Light kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.