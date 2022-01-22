Stoke City face in-form Fulham this afternoon as they look to continue their push for a top-six finish.

After defeating Hull City 2-0 last weekend, Stoke City find themselves four points away from the play-offs in 8th place. The win was their first in three Championship games, with Jacob Brown and Tom Ince netting the decisive goals.

Confidence will be high after last weekend’s performance but they face an in-form Fulham, who have been nothing short of stunning in recent weeks.

After going on a run of five league games without a win, the Cottagers have won their last three games comprehensively. Marco Silva’s side have netted a stunning 19 goals in three games, securing 6-2 wins over Birmingham City and Bristol City either side of a 7-0 win over Reading.

Stoke City team news

O’Neill could be forgiven for making no changes for the Fulham clash, and he may be able to do so.

Josh Tymon was forced off in the win after a strong challenge from Di’Shon Bernard, making way for Alfie Doughty, so it awaits to be seen if he is deemed fit to play.

Jordan Thompson has been on the sidelines since November, while both Mario Vrancic and Ben Wilmot were absent from the Hull win too.

New signing Jaden Philogene-Bidace has been registered in time to feature too.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)

Bonham (GK)

Harwood-Bellis

Chester

Jagielka

Smith

Clucas

Ince

Doughty

Wright-Phillips

Brown

O’Neill has plenty of options available so there could be changes, so it could be wise to operate with a familiar side as a dangerous Fulham side await.

The game kicks off at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.