With the January window in the EFL picking up momentum as we near the close, there has been some intriguing business. But historically, how good have AFC Wimbledon been in January?

AFC Wimbledon have made some incredible and some awful January signings throughout their history. Ranging from an England international goalkeeper to players who didn’t make an appearance for the club.

Here we look at Wimbledon’s top January signings:

5. Gary Alexander

The first loan signing on the list, Alexander joined Wimbledon in 2013 from Crawley Town.

He scored four times for the Dons, most importantly on the final day of the season in a 2-1 win against Fleetwood Town which kept them in the Football League.

4. Steve Seddon

Seddon joined on loan from Birmingham City in 2019, with relegation looking a certainty.

However, the left-back played 18 times to help the club retain their League One status and contributed to seven clean sheets.

3. Jon Main

Signing from Tonbridge Angels back in 2007, Main was a prolific goalscorer in non-league for Wimbledon.

His partnership with Danny Kedwell fired the Dons to consecutive promotions. Scoring 60 goals in 117 games in all competitions certainly makes Main a brilliant January acquisition.



2. Joe Pigott

Pigott became an instant fans’ favourite scoring after two minutes into his debut against Blackpool after linking up with the club from Maidstone in 2018.

The striker played over 130 games and scored 50 goals before his exit to Ipswich Town.

1. Aaron Ramsdale



Current Arsenal and England keeper Ramsdale is comfortably Wimbledon’s best January signing.

Joining on loan from Bournemouth in 2019, Ramsdale made 23 appearances with seven clean sheets. He helped Wimbledon survive relegation despite being 12 points adrift and won Young Player of the Year.