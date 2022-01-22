Bournemouth host Hull City in the Championship this afternoon.

Scott Parker’s side are coming off the back of a last minute collapse against Luton Town last weekend, where the Hatters scored in added time to secure a massive 3-2 win at home. That result leaves the Cherries with just two wins in their last eight league games.

Hull City are under new ownership in Turkish group Acun Medya, and got off to a flying start in their new era when they beat 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at home in midweek.

Before that, the Tigers hadn’t won in their preview five league outings.

Here we look at the latest Bournemouth team news ahead of the weekend.

Bournemouth team news

Speaking to the Bournemouth official website, Parker provided fitness updates on his injured and international players.

After missing last week’s tie at Luton Town, Philip Billing has returned to training and the boss will have to make a ‘late call’ on whether he features against Hull City or not.

Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas are still out with long-term injuries.

Ethan Laird was another absentee from the Cherries squad last weekend, and Parker has confirmed that the Manchester United loanee ‘won’t be in contention’ today as they don’t want to take any risks with their new man.

Full-back Jordan Zemura had been away with his Zimbabwe teammates as he represented his country at AFCON recently, and could be available for this weekend’s clash.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Stacey

Cahill

Kelly

Davis

Cook

Lerma

Marcondes

Christie

Solanke

Lowe

Jamal Lowe will be looking for a start over Jaidon Anthony, who he replaced in last weekend’s game at Luton Town.

Very little changes are expected, but youngster Morgan Rogers will be eager for a start after netting his first Bournemouth goal.

The game at the Vitality Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.