Dundee United boss Tam Courts has admitted that Colchester United and Cambridge United-linked Maxime Biamou could leave this month, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 21.01.21, 8.33).

The striker has slipped down the pecking order with the Scottish Premiership side and could head back to the Football League before the end of the transfer window.

Biamou, 31, was released by Coventry City at the end of last season and waited a few months as a free agent before getting back into the game with the Terrors in October.

However, he has struggled for game time since making the switch to Scotland and is wanted by Colchester, Cambridge and Wrexham this winter, as reported by the Scottish Daily Express.

‘He’ll probably leave’…

Dundee United boss Courts has said: “Max was signed for a particular reason but he got injured very early on in his career here. He is only just become available again so I am not sure of any developments on him.

“He is a guy who will be attractive to others outwith the club. I think it’s probably likely that if there’s an appropriate suitor he’ll probably leave.”

Other spells

Biamou started his career in France at Villemomble Sports and Moulins Yzeure before rocking up in England in 2016 with Sutton United.

He spent 12 months with the U’s in the National League before earning a move to the Football League with Coventry City.

The attacker then played a key role in the Sky Blues’ promotion from League Two to the Championship. He made 115 appearances for Mark Robins’ side in all competitions and chipped in with 26 goals before he left last summer.

Where now?

Colchester, Cambridge and ambitious non-league side Wrexham have been linked and Courts has now admitted that he will depart if the deal is right.