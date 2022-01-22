Sheffield United face Luton Town this weekend as Paul Heckingbottom’s side look to get back to winning ways.

The Blades are without a win in two Championship games, drawing to Preston North End last time out after losing to Derby County.

However, they get the chance to return to winning ways this weekend against Luton Town.

While Sheffield United have faltered somewhat, the Hatters have hit a strong run of form. Nathan Jones’ side are four games without a loss in the Championship and sit in 11th, one spot above the Blades.

Sheffield United team news

Speaking with Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom provided the latest on Sheffield United’s injury situation.

There was positive news regarding John Fleck, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie, who are all back in training after spells on the sidelines.

However, midfielder Ben Osborn is set to miss out through injury, joining Lys Mousset (fitness), Morgan Gibbs-White (knee) and Ben Davies (COVID) on the sidelines.

There will also be a late fitness test for Enda Stevens, who came off during the draw against Preston.

Predicted starting XI

(3-4-1-2)

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Norrington-Davies

Berge

Norwood

Bogle

Ndiaye

Brewster

McGoldrick

With the Blades looking to get back on track and Luton looking to make it five Championship games undefeated, an intriguing tie awaits at Bramall Lane. Three points for either side will be a big boost for their respective play-off pushes, so both sides will be determined to secure the victory.

The tie kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon