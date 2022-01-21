Lincoln City are set to complete the signing of Eastleigh striker Ben house, it has emerged.

House, 22, has been plying his trade in the National League with Eastleigh since leaving Championship side Reading in the summer of 2020.

Now, as per a report from Lincolnshire Live, the striker is set to make a return to the Football League.

The report states that League One side Lincoln City are closing in on a deal to sign the former Swindon Town and Dagenham and Redbridge loan man, who sees his contract with Eastleigh expire at the end of this season.

House has made a good impression in his time with Eastleigh, managing 13 goals in 56 games for the club since his arrival and at only 22, the former Scotland youth international still has his best years ahead of him.

This season, he has managed four goals, helping Ben Strevens’ side to 13th place after 22 games.

Lincoln’s attacking options

The signing of House will further bolster the Imps’ attacking ranks, with Michael Appleton successfully revamping his options up top this January.

Morgan Whittaker (loan), Liam Cullen (loan) and John Marquis have all made moves to Sincil Bank this month, joining Tom Hopper in Appleton’s attacking ranks.

House’s time with Reading

Although House only ever played once for the Royals’ senior side, the striker was a frequent starter in their youth sides.

He scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 23 games for Reading’s U18s and also managed 13 goals in 38 games for their U23s, chipping in with five assists.