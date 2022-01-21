Luton Town travel to Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon in the Championship, and Hatters boss Nathan Jones has said the Blades have ‘one of the best squads’ in the league.

Luton Town are once again proving that they are an established Championship side, finding themselves in 11th-place of the table after finishing 12th last season.

Jones’ side are unbeaten in all competitions since November 27th, including a win against high-flying Bournemouth and a draw against the free-scoring table toppers Fulham.

Sheffield United see themselves one place below Luton Town in the table after being pre-season promotion favourites due to the quality on show in their squad.

But the Blades haven’t won any of their previous three outings in all competitions, after winning three on the bounce since the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom.

Ahead of the tie, Jones was on hand for press duty as he previewed tomorrow’s tie.

“We’re unbeaten since November which is a long time. We hadn’t played most of December obviously but that is a nice thing.

“It was important to go back-to-back in midweek because we’re playing catch-up with games and some teams have jumped ahead of us a little bit and got points, all we have to show for it is games in hand,” he said.

And speaking about the opponents, Jones said:

“They have one of the best squads, biggest budgets, ex-Premier League, so you expect them to be right up there.

“They have some fantastic players, strikers that know the level, strikers that can score at this level and are fantastic. We know it is a tough game, but these are the challenges we like.”

The South Yorkshire side had a steady start to the season, which didn’t please the board of directors, resulting in the sacking of former boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

It is clear the Blades want Premier League football to return to Bramall Lane, but there is still much more their top players need to show before thinking about.

At the end of his interview, Jones revealed that Harry Cornick is still sidelined with a calf problem.

Also, Admiral Muskwe could return to action for the Hatters, after him and his international side Zimbabwe have been sent home early from AFCON following their disappointing group exit.

Tomorrow’s game at Bramall Lane kicks off at 3pm – an way win for the Hatters could see them climb as high as 8th.