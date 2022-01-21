Stoke City fans have delivered their verdict on the signing of Jaden Philogene-Bidace, who joins on loan from Aston Villa.

Philogene-Bidace becomes the Potters’ fourth signing of the January transfer window.

The highly-rated Aston Villa talent joins Stoke City on loan until the end of the season, coming in to bolster Michael O’Neill’s attacking ranks.

The 19-year-old has made only five appearances for Aston Villa’s senior side thus far but he is one of the club’s hottest prospects. In his five outings, Philogene-Bidace has managed two assists, also impressing for Villa’s U18s and U23s sides.

Philogene-Bidace can operate on either the left or right-hand side, with his pace and trickery making him a handful for defenders.

The move gives him the chance to prove himself in the Championship as he looks to make the next step in his development by testing himself at a first-team level on a regular basis.

His arrival has certainly got Stoke City fans talking, and supporters weren’t hesitant in showing their excitement at the signing as he follows Lewis Baker, Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis through the doors.

Speaking on Twitter, here’s what Stoke fans have had to say on Philogene-Bidace’s arrival…

Exciting this one — Name cannot be blank (@Rich_Walton) January 21, 2022

What a window we're having — Nath (@nathphilk) January 21, 2022

Welcome Jaden! This window just gets better and better🤩🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ZcUV5WmDpV — Louis🔴⚪️ (@LouisEccleston7) January 21, 2022

Some shrewd signings this January, get players back fit and I’m confident we can challenge for the play offs. — Josh Butler (@Meatbag92) January 21, 2022

This will go down as the signing of the window, going right to the top this lad https://t.co/PZJHOgYiDr — Glenn (@GlennUrwin_) January 21, 2022