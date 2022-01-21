Alan Nixon has revealed that the English Football League want proof of funds from Derby County lasting until the final game of the 2021/22 season on May 7th.

Derby County find themselves entering into a pivotal fortnight. The club faces the threat of liquidation after a four month spell in administration, with time running out for the club to find a new buyer.

This week has been a hectic one for the club – it’s been revealed that the club’s finances will run out next month and so finding a new source of funding has become paramount.

Nixon previously revealed that the club’s administrators are hopeful of securing a new source of funding before the end of the month.

Now though, The Sun reporter has shared on Twitter the news that the EFL want to see proof of funding from the Rams which will last them until their final game of this current Championship season, which is on May 7th.

Derby. EFL want proof of funds until LAST GAME on May 7. So that means only need to show cash to cover February March and April payroll. That reduces the demand … would make sure fixtures completed .. but does leave players dangling behind that point. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 21, 2022

As Nixon points out, whatever funding Derby County can source – if any that is – would need to cover the club’s entire payroll from Feruary through til April.

The big question remains whether or not the club will find that source of funding.

But one man who might yet become Derby’s saviour is Rich Riley. The American businessman is reportedly considering handing Derby a £7million windfall to help them see out the season, after he was revealed to be part of Andy Appleby’s bid to take control of the club.

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney’s side are back in Championship action against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.