Bradford City boss Derek Adams has admitted the club have missed out on signing Irish striker Georgi Kelly.

Bradford City appear to have missed out on Bohemian star Kelly, who ‘has decided to join another club.’

A report earlier this week from the Derry Journal (via Telegraph & Argus) suggested that the Bantams were linked with the 25-year-old following the expiry of his contract.

Adams had said that the club were interested in a player from Ireland, which is thought to be Kelly.

“We are in the market for a player in Ireland at this moment – not to buy him but he’s got freedom of contract,” he said.

“We have got competition from League One clubs. We just feel that we might be able to get him because of being Bradford City and the player might be able to play week in, week out.”

The League Two side were up against League One big guns Rotherham United in the battle for his signature – Rotherham Advertiser recently revealed that Millers boss Paul Warne had spoke to Kelly, but nothing seemed to be advanced.

As well as this, Adams made the interest from Rotherham United public.

“We’re going against Rotherham United at this moment for a player and I can understand why he would want to go there and the opportunity of making it to the Championship,” he said.

“But there’s the other side of it that he might not get as much game time as he would do with us. We’re able to then propel him to the next level.

“But I understand that sometimes when you get that opportunity of playing at a higher level, you want to test yourself and show you can do it. I’ve done that in the past.”

In a tweet by journalist Simon Parker, Adams claimed that Bradford City had missed out on their target (see below).

Derek Adams on Irish target Georgie Kelly: "The player we were going to go for has decided to join another club. He has got a very good offer and decided to go there."#bcafc #rufc — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) January 20, 2022

However, the club who Kelly has reportedly agreed to join is unknown at this time.

Thoughts?

The striker netted 21 goals in 31 league games in the League of Ireland last season, making him the competition’s highest scorer for the season, so it is understandable why both Yorkshire sides are eager to tie Kelly down to a deal.

Some may argue that the Irish set-up isn’t up to the standards of the English leagues, but there’s no doubt Kelly knows where the back of the net is, and given the chance, he could be a success for whatever club he joins.

And at only 25 years old, there is plenty of room for development.