Charlton Athletic have agreed to sign Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Browne on loan until the end of the season, it has been claimed.

Browne, 24, has been working his way back to full fitness after suffering an ACL injury this time last year.

Upon his return to fitness, the Middlesbrough man has been linked with a winter loan move away from the Riverside Stadium. Now, Football Insider has claimed the former West Ham United youngster has agreed a temporary switch.

The report states that League One side Charlton Athletic have agreed to bring the Boro man in for the rest of the season.

Middlesbrough have opened the door for Browne to head out for the remainder of the campaign, with the Addicks successfully fending off interest from elsewhere to secure the deal.

Another eye-catching deal…

If Charlton are to seal a deal for Browne, it will be another impressive signing for Johnnie Jackson’s side.

So far this month, striker Chuks Aneke has completed a permanent return to The Valley while Chelsea youngster Juan Familia-Castillo has arrived on loan from Chelsea after seeing his deal with Birmingham City brought to an end.

League One pedigree…

Browne has already proven himself at League One level, with his performances in the third-tier playing a big role in his move to Middlesbrough in the summer of 2019.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate out on the wing, enjoyed two fruitful loan spells with Oxford United. He first joined in the 2018/19 campaign before joining Middlesbrough permanently at the end of the season and returned for a second spell in the second half of the 2019/20 season.

Across all competitions, Browne managed 14 goals and nine assists in 60 games for the U’s.

Now, should a move go through, he will be hoping to get back to his best and show fans what he can do after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.