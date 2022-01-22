Rotherham United host Cheltenham Town in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Rotherham United currently sit in 4th place welcome a Cheltenham Town side who find themselves in 14th, to the New York Stadium this afternoon.

It was just before the last matchday when the Millers were sitting top of the pile in League One, but a 95th minute winner from Fleetwood Town handed Paul Warne’s side a 1-0 loss last weekend, and with results around them going the other way it sent them down to 4th place in the table.

The Robins enter the tie without a win in their previous eight league outings, with their last three games ending in 1-1 draws.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of tomorrow.

Rotherham United team news

Ahead of the clash, Warne was speaking to the press and provided the latest team news on his side.

The Millers boss confirmed that there are no fresh injuries in the side, and there were 22 players training with ‘no injuries at all’ on Thursday.

“We’ve got no dramas,” he said.

“I think I’ve got 22 players training today and no injuries at all.

“We’re looking good for the weekend and then we’ve got the Papa John’s so we can shuffle it up a bit for that.”

Mickel Miller (hamstring) hasn’t featured for the Millers since Boxing Day and was expected to return for last weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town, but wasn’t selected.

Kieran Sadlier was also an absentee from Rotherham United’s last outing, after sustaining a dead leg against QPR a couple weeks ago.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Wood

Harding

Ogbene

Barlaser

Rathbone

Lindsay

Ferguson

Smith

Kayode

With a poor display from his side last weekend, Warne may look to bring in some changes to the starting XI.

Wes Harding will look to get a start under his belt in defence tomorrow afternoon, but the versatile man could also start at right-wing-back in place of Chiedozie Ogbene, who didn’t put in the best of performances against the Fleetwood Town.

Jamie Lindsay hasn’t started in many games since returning from injury a couple of months ago, but may get a place over Ben Wiles in the middle of the park, while young striker Joshua Kayode will be also be eager to get a rare start.

The game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.