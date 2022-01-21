Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell has emerged as a potential target for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, it has been reported.

Mitchell, 25, has seen a limited amount of game time this season, playing 13 Championship games for Blackpool so far.

Now, it has been claimed by the Daily Record that the former Manchester United youngster is attracting interest from elsewhere as he nears the end of his contract.

The report states that Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are keeping a close eye on Mitchell this month as they look to bolster their options on the left-hand side.

Now managed by former Wigan Athletic and Hull City man Shaun Maloney, Hibernian have just lost star man Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly. His departure means Maloney wants another option on the left-wing, with Mitchell identified as a target.

It is said that Hibs are “prepared” to offer Mitchell a two-and-a-half-year deal, running through until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Mitchell’s situation at Blackpool

As mentioned before, Mitchell’s current deal with the Tangerines runs out at the end of the season.

Blackpool do hold the option to extend his stay if they want to though, with his contract including an extension clause for another 12 months.

Mitchell has been in and out of the side this season, making most of his appearances as a substitute. His 13 Championship outings have included appearances off the bench, chipping in with one assist in the process.

Overall, the former England youth international has played 53 times for Blackpool since joining, scoring once and laying on five assists along the way.