Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the departure of Dennis Politic, whose deal to join Serie B side Cremonese includes a sell-on clause.

Politic spent the first half of the season out on loan with Port Vale, picking up valuable game time as he stepped up his return from a serious knee injury suffered back in 2020.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Romanian winger has left Bolton Wanderers on a permanent basis, joining Serie B side Cremonese.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Italy for an undisclosed fee.

The financial benefits of the deal won’t only be short-term either, with Bolton including a sell-on clause in the deal to ensure that they receive a portion of any future transfer fee Cremonese receive for Politic.

The size of the sell-on clause isn’t specified, but manager Ian Evatt labelled the transfer as a “good deal” financially.

Six-and-a-half years with Bolton…

Politic’s move to Italy brings an end to his six-and-a-half-year affiliation with the club.

The winger started his youth career in Romania with FC Brasov before joining Manchester United in 2012. He remained with the Red Devils for three years before switching to Bolton in 2015.

Politic made his way through the club’s youth ranks and picked up experience out on loan with Salford City before stepping up to the first-team. Across all competitions, the former Romanian youth international played 30 times for Bolton, chipping in with five goals in the process.

His recent spell with Port Vale was a fruitful one too, managing five goals and four assists in 16 appearances.