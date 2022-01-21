Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted the club could consider sending Arbenit Xhemajli out on loan before the end of the month.

Xhemajli, 23, has endured an injury-hit time with Sunderland since his eye-catching move in the summer of 2020.

The Kosovan defender suffered an ACL injury in his first season with the club but has since made a return to action, playing 90 minutes in an EFL Trophy clash with Oldham Athletic last month as well as featuring for the club’s U23s side.

However, with Xhemajli looking to get some more game time, Black Cats boss Johnson has now been questioned regarding a potential loan move for the centre-back.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson admitted that a loan move for Xhemajli is one to “consider”.

He said that while they aren’t covered enough at centre-back as it stands, a loan move has “got to be considered”. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Arby is one we’ve got to consider, in terms of what the right path from is.