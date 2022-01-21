Blackburn Rovers are hopeful that midfielder Lewis Travis will be fit to return against Middlesbrough after his absence from the Hull City loss.

Travis, 24, has been a key player for Blackburn Rovers but was absent from their clash with Hull City earlier this week.

In his absence, Rovers fell to their first Championship defeat in 10 games, marking the first league game the midfielder has missed this season.

Now, with Middlesbrough waiting around the corner for Blackburn, an update has emerged on Travis’s situation.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed that the combative midfielder was left out due to illness. He went on to add that it is hoped that Travis can return to action in the next couple of days in time to feature against Chris Wilder’s in-form Boro.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Trav wasn’t feeling particularly well at the weekend, he felt under the weather and couldn’t make the game at Hull.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be back with us in the next couple of days and be back with us to prepare for the Middlesbrough game. When you’ve been feeling under the weather, a lot depends on what it’s taken out of you really.

“Just because he might train a day or two, it doesn’t mean that he’ll be fit and flying.

“We’ll assess him over the next couple of days and see whether he’s ready for Monday.”

A key figure…

Blackburn Rovers’ midfield has played a key role in their successful campaign so far, with Travis a mainstay in the middle of the park.

The former Liverpool academy player had started in every league game before missing the Hull loss, with his combative, industrious style of play allowing the likes of Joe Rothwell and John Buckley to flourish alongside him.

Middlesbrough will present a tough test for Blackburn having successfully turned around their campaign under Chris Wilder’s management. Boro have won their last four Championship games and have jumped into the play-off spots.

They currently sit in 6th place, while Blackburn are seven points ahead of them in 3rd, tied on points with 2nd placed Bournemouth.