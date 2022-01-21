Charlton Athletic have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have landed the left-back on a deal until the end of the season.

Castillo, 22, has become their second signing of the transfer window following Chuks Aneke’s return from Birmingham City.

The full-back spent the first-half of this campaign with Birmingham in the Championship but has now dropped into League One to get some game time under his belt.

Story so far

Castillo signed for Chelsea as a youngster in 2016 having previously been on the books at Ajax.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants but has gained experience out on loan at various clubs so far.

The Holland youth international had stints at Jong Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag before his move to St. Andrew’s in the summer.

He then made five appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side before heading back to Chelsea this winter.

Where will he fit in at Charlton?

Castillo will give Johnnie Jackson’s side another option at left wing-back. Ben Purrington has been in good form this season but now has some competition for his role.

The Chelsea man will have a point to prove at The Valley with his move at Birmingham not working out in the end.

This isn’t the first time Charlton have signed someone from the Blues with Ian Maatsen impressing during his loan spell a couple of campaigns ago.

Castillo is in line to make his debut tomorrow against Fleetwood Town at home.