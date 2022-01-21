Sheffield Wednesday’s reported target Armand Gnanduillet has left Hearts to join French outfit Le Mans, it has been confirmed.

Gnanduillet has struggled for consistency since leaving Blackpool in the summer of 2020, enduring a difficult spell in Turkey with Altay SK before returning to the United Kingdom with Hearts last January.

However, having fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle, Gnanduillet has now left the Scottish Premiership club.

League One side Sheffield Wednesday were said to be among the sides looking to recruit the striker before the end of the month, but it has now been confirmed that the 29-year-old has completed a move to French side Le Mans.

Reports emerged yesterday (Thursday) stating the French third-tier side were looking to seal a deal for the striker, while National League big-spenders Wrexham were also linked.

Now, Gnanduillet’s move back to France has been confirmed, putting pen to paper on a permanent deal with Le Mans.

League One talisman

Gnanduillet would have been a shrewd acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday given his record in League One.

The French-born Ivorian striker is vastly experienced in the third-tier, enjoying one of his career’s most prolific spells in the division during his time with Blackpool.

At Bloomfield Road, Gnanduillet, formerly of Leyton Orient and Chesterfield, scored 43 goals and provided 11 assists in 145 games across all competitions. The 2019/20 campaign was his most fruitful, scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, with his physicality proving a handful for League One defenders.

Now, having sealed his return to France, Gnanduillet will be hoping to get back to his best with Le Mans.