Brentford are unwilling to meet Hull City’s asking price for Keane Lewis-Potter, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Brentford are keen on signing the promising youngster but don’t want to match the Tigers’ valuation.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has been a key player for his hometown club over the past couple of seasons.

Grant McCann’s side will face a battle to keep hold of him in the future with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Southampton and Leicester City also linked.

Hull hero

Lewis-Potter has risen up through the academy at Hull alongside teammates such as Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming.

He was loaned out to non-league side Bradford Park Avenue to gain some experience before he was handed his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash away at Millwall during the 2018/19 season.

The attacker played a key role in the Tigers’ promotion from League One in the last campaign and scored 15 goals in all competitions.

He has since adapted well to the step back up to the Championship this term and is his sides’ top scorer with six goals.

His contract at the MKM Stadium expires in 2023.

What now?

Premier League interest is inevitable and Hull won’t want to lose him in this transfer window unless it was for big money to derail their push for survival.

Lewis-Power will be looking to follow in the footsteps of former teammate and fellow winger Jarrod Bowen, who left Hull for West Ham United and is now making a name for himself in the top flight.