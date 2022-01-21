Millwall are looking into a deal for Sheffield United striker Oli Burke, reports Alan Nixon.

Burke, 24, has struggled for game time at Sheffield United this season. The Scot has featured just three times in the Championship after making 25 appearances in the Premier League last time round.

Neither Slavisa Jokanovic nor Paul Heckingbottom has favoured the former Nottingham Forest man.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed Millwall are plotting a ‘surprise late move’ for Burke:

Millwall. Surprise late move for Oli Burke at Sheff U. Better first team chances there than the previous Blackburn interest. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 21, 2022

Blackburn Rovers were being heavily linked with a move for Burke earlier this month.

But that move seemingly broke down and Burke has remained at Bramall Lane, but he’s not made a Championship appearance since August.

Injury struck down his campaign before New Year but he returned to action in the Blades’ FA Cup defeat to Wolves earlier this month.

Heckingbottom has named him on the bench for the past few fixtures but hasn’t handed him an appearance.

A good move for Millwall?

Millwall are certainly lacking in the final third. They’ve scored just 27 goals this season and have lost two strikers in Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson this month.

Burke is more of an attacking midfielder or wide player. He’s shown a lot of promise in the past and at 24 years old, he has plenty of experience as a footballer, playing in the UK and around Europe.

But he’s yet to really fulfil the potential he showed in his earlier career – finding a new and permanent home where he’ll play regular first-team football could be just what he needs, and he could yet be just what Millwall need to start climbing towards the top-six.