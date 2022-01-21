Sholing FC have announced that midfielder Joe Adams has signed for Wigan Athletic.

The Latics have swooped to land the youngster on an 18-month contract, with the club holding the option for a further year.

Adams, 17, has made the step up into the Football League from the Southern Football League Division One South.

Sholing have reported the news on their official club Twitter account (see tweet below):

JOE ADAMS JOINS WIGAN ATHLETIC

Great news

Sholing boss, Dave Diaper, has said:

“This is great news not only for Joe but for Sholing FC in so much that it has proven a clear pathway from Grass Roots Football to Professional Football.”

Promising talent

Adams is from Guernsey and moved over to England to try and make a career for himself in the game.

Sholing handed him an opportunity in non-league and he broke into their first-team last year at the age of just 16.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with a single goal.

Diaper has said that scouts from professional club have been watching him over recent times but it is Wigan who have won the race for his signature.

Where will he fit in at Wigan?

Adams will no doubt be one for the future with the ‘Tics and is expected to link up with their youth sides. He is a name for their fans to keep an eye on down the line.

Leam Richardson’s side are fighting for promotion to the Championship and are currently 2nd in the league table behind Wycombe Wanderers with four games in-hand.

They are back in action tomorrow against Gillingham at home.