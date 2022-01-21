Millwall are interested in a deal for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, who is currently on loan at West Brom.

Hugill, 29, has endured a tough loan spell with West Brom this season. The striker has been missing from the Baggies’ last three outings after scoring just once in 20 Championship outings for the club.

Reports have backed Norwich City to recall the striker and now, a report from NewsHopper has revealed that Millwall are keen on signing the striker.

Millwall’s striker woes…

Gary Rowett’s side have really struggled for goals this season. They’ve scored just 27 times in their opening 25 league fixtures, finding themselves down in 13th place of the table.

And things look set to get harder for the Lions in the second half of the campaign – Tom Bradshaw has been ruled out for several months with a knee injury, whilst both Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have sealed permanent exits from the club this week.

Elsewhere, Jed Wallace is being closely linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.