Hull City have made a bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, reports Ahmet Ercanlar.

Hull City are looking to make their first signings of the Acun Ilicali era.

Zajc, 27, has been a regular for Fenerbahce during the first-half of this season and has made 24 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Tigers have apparently lodged an approach to sign him this month according to journalist Ercanlar who has tweeted:

Önemli bir gelişme daha var. Hull City, Zajc'a da talip oldu. Yarın o pazarlıkta da bir sonuç çıkması bekleniyor.

Allahyar ve Zajc'dan çift rakamlı bir bonservis bedeli gelecek. — Ahmet Ercanlar (@ahmetercanIar) January 20, 2022

Who is Zajc?

Zajc is a Slovenia international who has been on the books at Fenerbahce since 2019.

The central midfielder was loaned out to Italian side Genoa in the last campaign and played 33 times for the Serie A outfit before heading back to Turkey in the summer.

He started out as a youngster with spells at Interblock and Olimpija Ljubljana before moving to Empoli in 2017, where he played a key role in the Tuscany-based club gaining promotion from Serie B.

Fenerbahce forked out £3.15 million to land him (as per Transfermarkt) and he still has another year left on his contract.

Hull interested?

Hull have options in the middle of the park such as George Honeyman, Richie Smallwood and Greg Docherty and are also trying to re-sign Regan Slater from Sheffield United.

If Zacj was to move to East Yorkshire this winter, you would have to question the futures of out-of-favour players like Andy Cannon or Matt Smith.

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow against AFC Bournemouth and will be in confident mood after beating 3rd place Blackburn Rovers 2-0 last time out.