Barnsley are looking to offload Obbi Oulare in this transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are understood to be open to moving on the striker this month.

Oulare, 26, only joined the Championship side in the summer but has struggled to make an impact at Oakwell.

He has made just two appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit during the first-half of this campaign.

Dutch news outlet Voetbal have linked the attacker with a move to Willem II, but the Barnsley Chronicle claims the report is not accurate.

Barnsley situation

Barnsley swooped to sign Oulare in the summer window from Standard Liege to boost their attacking options but his move hasn’t worked out.

He also penned a three-year contract under former boss Markus Schopp.

The Tykes find themselves fighting for their Championship lives and are currently bottom of the league table having won only twice all season.

Other spells

Oulare started his senior career at Club Brugge having had spells in the academies at Anderlecht and Lille. He went on to score nine goals in 39 matches before moving to England to join Watford in 2015.

The former Belgium youth international spent four years on the books at Vicarage Road but only played three times for the Hornets’ first-team.

He was loaned out to Zulte Waregem, Willem II, Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege before the latter made his move permanent in 2019.

His signing was an exciting one for Barnsley but he may well be leaving after just six months.