Hull City have had an offer accepted for Fenerbahce striker Allayhar Sayyadmanesh, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are in the hunt for some signings to kick-start the Acun Ilicali era.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine.

He is now apparently on the radar of the Tigers with journalist Sabuncuoglu tweeting:

Allahyar, Hull City’nin teklifini kabul etti. • Fenerbahçe ve Hull City yarın Allahyar transferini sonuçlandırmak için bir araya gelecek. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 20, 2022

Who is Sayyadmanesh?

Sayyadmanesh is an Iranian international attacker who started his career with spells as a youngster in his native country at Arash Amol, Padideh Sari, Saipa and Esteghal.

He penned a five-year contract with Fenerbahce in 2019 and has since made three appearances for their first-team.

The forward was loaned out to Istanbulspor in the Turkish second tier to gain some experience before linking up with Zorya in the last campaign.

Sayyadmanesh has since spent the past year-and-a-half on loan in the Ukrainian top flight and has scored 15 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

Hull linked

Hull are yet to make a signing in this transfer window but Ilicali’s completed takeover means the door is open to make some signings now.

The Yorkshire club are now seven points above the relegation zone in the Championship after their impressive 2-0 win over 3rd place Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

They sold striker Josh Magennis to League One side Wigan Athletic earlier this month and are in need of a replacement. They currently have Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith as their two senior attacking options, with youngster Josh Hinds making the bench in the past few matches.