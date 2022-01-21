Wigan Athletic are set to miss out on the signing of Sheffield United’s Regan Slater to Hull City, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The midfielder is close to returning to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis.

Slater, 21, spent the last campaign on loan with the Tigers and played a key role in their promotion from League One.

Grant McCann’s side tried to re-sign him over the summer but a proposed deal fell through.

However, they have reignited their pursuit of him this winter amid competition from third tier promotion hopefuls Wigan.

Another option in midfield

Slater was a hit with Hull last term and made 34 appearances in all competitions.

He will give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park as they look to retain their Championship status.

The youngster has risen up through the academy at Bramall Lane but has struggled for game time with the Yorkshire club in this campaign.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and the Blades have opted to cash in on him this month to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Slater has also had loan spells away from Bramall Lane at Scunthorpe United and Carlisle United in the past.

Wigan miss out?

You can see why Wigan have identified him as a transfer target as he is young and won the League One title last term.

However, the Latics have already brought in midfielder Graeme Shinnie from Derby County this month so might not be too disheartened they aren’t luring Slater to the DW Stadium.