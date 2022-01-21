QPR are being linked with Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence.

Football Insider have revealed that QPR, as well as Bournemouth, are hoping to sign Lawrence for a nominal fee this month.

The Welshman has been a standout player for Wayne Rooney’s side this season – he’s scored seven and assisted three in his 23 Championship outings so far, including both goals in the Rams’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United last time out.

But Derby County’s financial situation continues to worsen. The threat of liquidation is looming large for the club and they could yet be forced into selling a number of their star players before the end of this month’s transfer window.

Lawrence meanwhile is one of a host of players who sees their contract expire at the end of this campaign.

So would Lawrence be a good signing for the R’s?

He’s certainly a proven Championship player and he’s been in fine form for the Rams this season – see what these QPR fans have had to say on Twitter about the links:

Omg yes please. If we could get him for like a tenner that’d be great too https://t.co/Avxia0iY84 — 🇲🇦 (@un0fficialanz) January 21, 2022

This would be a top signing. I can’t see it happening though as surely loads of clubs will be interested and will offer more money https://t.co/52yRQgEwuI — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) January 21, 2022

This would be an amazing signing https://t.co/4oxvRiC8zd — Jack (@JackM_QPR) January 21, 2022

🥵 Would be a great signing https://t.co/PmrfDGTM3n — G-Mac (@Opporchoonist) January 21, 2022