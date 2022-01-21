Andy Carroll has rejected an initial offer to join Premier League strugglers Burnley, but the Clarets remain in talks to bring him to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk have revealed that former England striker Carroll, 33, has turned down an initial approach from Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

Carroll is now training by himself at Reading after seeing his short-term contract at the club expire this month.

He became a surprise target of Burnley’s after they lost Chris Wood to Newcastle United earlier this month, but TEAMtalk expects the Clarets to make another move for Carroll.

The same report also reveals that Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is keen to re-sign Carroll this month after tabling a new deal to the striker.

What next for Carroll?

Carroll was released by Newcastle United last season. He rejoined the club after his years at Liverpool and West Ham but in two seasons back at St James’ Park, he’d score just one Premier League goals.

It looked as though his career was over but since joining Reading, Carroll has reminded everyone just how good a footballer he is.

He’s scored two goals and assisted once in eight Championship outings. But his overall play has been impressive, and Reading’s survival chances would be greatly bolstered if he re-signed for the remainder of the season.

Whether or not Premier League interest will sway him remains to be seen. Carroll has been there and done the Premier League, and he faced a lot of criticism throughout his career – often unwarranted.

It’s a big decision for Carroll to make before the end of this month. But one thing’s certain – there’s life in the old dog yet.