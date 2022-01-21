Bournemouth and QPR are both ‘plotting moves’ to sign Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, reports Football Insider.

Lawrence, 28, is one of a number of Derby County players whose contract expires at the end of this season.

The Welshman has been Derby’s standout player this season with seven goals and three assists in his 23 league outings.

He scored both goals in the Rams’ 2-0 win against Sheffield United last time out.

Now though, Football Insider report that Bournemouth and QPR are both plotting moves to sign the attacking midfielder, with the report going on to mention that both clubs are hoping to pay a ‘nominal fee’ for the player as the financial situation at Pride Park worsens.

Tough times…

Last night, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed the latest on Derby County’s financial situation. According to him, the EFL have said that Derby County’s finances are now at ‘critical’ and that the club’s funding is set to completely run out at next month.

It’d leave liquidation as the only option for Derby County. But the club’s administrators are working hard to try and secure some new funding before the end of the month.

Given that, it makes Derby vulnerable to other sides within the EFL and indeed the Premier League, who could potentially sign some of the Rams’ players for very little.

Graeme Shinnie has already left to join Wigan Athletic for a measly £30,000, but Derby have landed themselves in even more hot water with the EFL after the administrators rejected transfer bids for players earlier this month.

As for Bournemouth and QPR, they’re two competitive sides in the Championship and will prove attractive destinations for Lawrence, who’s proved himself to be one of the best no.10s in the Championship this season.