Aldershot Town have extended Ryan Glover’s loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season, as announced on their official club website.

The winger will now be staying in the National League until the summer.

Glover, 21, was given the green light to leave the Cherries in October on a deal until January to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since made 14 appearances for the Shots and has done enough to warrant them to want to keep him.

Bournemouth situation

Glover made a handful of appearance for Bournemouth over pre-season but finds his way into their senior side blocked by their abundance of attacking options.

Scott Parker handed him his first-team debut earlier this season in a Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City before loaning him out.

Story so far

Glover actually started his career in the academy at rivals Southampton before switching over to the Cherries at the age of 11.

He has since risen up through the ranks of the Dorset club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels in the past.

What now?

It is yet to be known whether he has a long-term future with the Championship promotion hopefuls. He is 21 now and will surely be thinking hard about what his plans are for the next few years.

For now though, Glover will be looking to keep getting game time under his belt with Aldershot to boost his development.

They are currently 17th in the league table after under former Football League boss Mark Moseley.